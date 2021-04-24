PM Khan expresses solidarity with India in fight against coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with India as the neighbouring country has reported a dangerous surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world,” the premier tweeted on Saturday. “We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.”

India has become the new pandemic hotspot — queues of Covid-19 patients and their fearful relatives have built up outside hospitals in major cities as another 2,624 deaths, a daily record, were reported in the last 24 hours.

More than 340,000 new cases were also reported, taking India’s total to 16.5 million, second only to the United States.

Lucknow has been one of the worst-hit cities, with hospitals and crematoriums inundated with patients and bodies, and officials said the liquid oxygen would only be enough for half a day’s needs.

In New Delhi, the city’s government said it would begin setting up buffer stocks of oxygen to speed supplies to hospitals when they are within hours of running out. Many patients are dying outside hospitals in the capital because of the lack of beds and oxygen.

Edhi offers 50 ambulances to India

On Friday, the son of Abdul Sattar Edhi, Faisal Edhi, wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered his organization’s services in the fight against the pandemic.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.”

Faisal offered India a fleet of 50 ambulances along with the foundation’s services in circumventing the current health conditions. He offered to personally lead and manage the humanitarian team.

“In order to implement our proposed service, we only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department,” the letter added.

Following this, #PakistanstandswithIndia became the top Twitter trend in the region.

Earlier in the day, a number of federal ministers extended their prayers and wishes to India.

We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India.

In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon.

