PM Khan convenes NCOC meeting Friday to discuss possible lockdown

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened on Friday a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center to discuss the imposition of a lockdown in the country.

The decision to convene the meeting was taken after PM Khan met NCOC chief Asad Umar and his aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan.

The meeting discussed the current coronavirus situation in the country. The federal government has recommended that businesses be closed at 6pm in the cities, where the virus positivity rate is above 13%.

If the infections continue to rise then a seven- to 10-day lockdown will be imposed in the cities.

On Wednesday, Dr Sultan warned that a lockdown could be imposed in major Pakistan cities to contain the spread of the virus.

“All the options are always on the table in national decision-making and it is possible that we will have to do that,” Dr Faisal had told SAMAA TV, when asked if the government was considering imposing a lockdown.

The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381.