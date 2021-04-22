Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Khan convenes NCOC meeting Friday to discuss possible lockdown

Government recommends lockdown in major cities

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan convenes NCOC meeting Friday to discuss possible lockdown

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened on Friday a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center to discuss the imposition of a lockdown in the country. The decision to convene the meeting was taken after PM Khan met NCOC chief Asad Umar and his aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan. The meeting discussed the current coronavirus situation in the country. The federal government has recommended that businesses be closed at 6pm in the cities, where the virus positivity rate is above 13%. If the infections continue to rise then a seven- to 10-day lockdown will be imposed in the cities. On Wednesday, Dr Sultan warned that a lockdown could be imposed in major Pakistan cities to contain the spread of the virus. “All the options are always on the table in national decision-making and it is possible that we will have to do that,” Dr Faisal had told SAMAA TV, when asked if the government was considering imposing a lockdown. The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened on Friday a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center to discuss the imposition of a lockdown in the country.

The decision to convene the meeting was taken after PM Khan met NCOC chief Asad Umar and his aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan.

The meeting discussed the current coronavirus situation in the country. The federal government has recommended that businesses be closed at 6pm in the cities, where the virus positivity rate is above 13%.

If the infections continue to rise then a seven- to 10-day lockdown will be imposed in the cities.

On Wednesday, Dr Sultan warned that a lockdown could be imposed in major Pakistan cities to contain the spread of the virus.

“All the options are always on the table in national decision-making and it is possible that we will have to do that,” Dr Faisal had told SAMAA TV, when asked if the government was considering imposing a lockdown.

The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381.

 
Coronavirus Covid News government updates lockdownS Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lockdown news, lockdown news Karachi, lockdown Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.