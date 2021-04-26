Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Khan breaks ground for South Punjab Secretariat in Multan

Calls it ‘a step towards a separate province’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan broke on Monday ground for the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan, describing it as “a step towards a separate province”.

The South Punjab Secretariat would cost Rs3.54 billion. The prime minister launched various public welfare projects too this afternoon.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the second South Punjab Secretariat would soon be established in Bahawalpur.

The PTI government is determined in its commitment for a constitutional amendment to create the South Punjab province, PM Khan said.

It is taking steps to uplift backward and poor areas of Pakistan, including South Punjab, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and rural Sindh, he said.

The prime minister lamented that in the past, no attention was paid to the development of these areas. A budget of around Rs260 billion meant for South Punjab was reallocated to other areas in the last seven years, he said.

South Punjab would also have a quota reserved in jobs which would be proportionate to its population, PM Khan added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Pakistan Punjab South Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Punjab, South Punjab, Imran Khan, South Punjab Secretariat, Multan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.