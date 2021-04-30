PM Khan asks Balochistan governor to step down

Sources say he wishes to appoint a PTI member instead

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The prime minister has written a letter, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, to Governor Yasinzai.

PM Khan said the current political situation demands appointment of another person as the Balochistan governor.

He said he didn't have any negative views about the performance of Governor Yasinzai. The prime minister told the governor that he could not meet him and had to write a letter because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources told SAMAA TV that PM Khan wants to appoint Zahoor Agha, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member from Balochistan, the new governor. However, a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.

A meeting to discuss the appointment will be held next week, the sources added.