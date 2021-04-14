PM Khan approves summary to ban TLP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the interior ministry’s summary to ban the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, government sources told SAMAA TV Wednesday.

The summary will now be tabled before the cabinet for its approval, the sources said.

In its summary, the interior ministry said the religious group had damaged 30 vehicles of law enforcement agencies, while two policemen were killed in violent protests in Punjab.

At least 2,063 workers of the TLP have been arrested and 115 FIRs lodged against them, according to the summary.

The development comes hours after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters in Islamabad that the government had decided to ban the religious group.

Supporters of the religious party took to the streets Monday afternoon after TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested by the Lahore police.

Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities were blocked following his arrest, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Tuesday, thousands of protesters clashed with the police. Five people were killed during protests in Karachi’s Orangi and Korangi.