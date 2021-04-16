Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan lauds police for action against violent protesters

Says violence was aimed at blackmailing the government

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
PM Imran Khan lauds police for action against violent protesters

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a “special tribute” to the Pakistan police for taking a stand against organized violence across the country earlier this week. “I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organized violence intended to create chaos to blackmail govt,” the prime minister said in a Twitter post. Violent protests erupted in Pakistan after Saad Hussain Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was arrested in Lahore on Monday. At least four policemen were killed and 600 were injured in clashes with TLP protesters across the country. “Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs,” PM Khan said. Pakistan has banned the group under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Its name has been added to the NACTA’s list of proscribed organisations.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a “special tribute” to the Pakistan police for taking a stand against organized violence across the country earlier this week.

“I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organized violence intended to create chaos to blackmail govt,” the prime minister said in a Twitter post.

Violent protests erupted in Pakistan after Saad Hussain Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was arrested in Lahore on Monday.

At least four policemen were killed and 600 were injured in clashes with TLP protesters across the country.

“Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs,” PM Khan said.

Pakistan has banned the group under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Its name has been added to the NACTA’s list of proscribed organisations.

 
Imran Khan TLP
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
TLP Imran Khan, Imran Khan TLP, TLP police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.