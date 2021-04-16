PM Imran Khan lauds police for action against violent protesters

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a “special tribute” to the Pakistan police for taking a stand against organized violence across the country earlier this week.

“I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organized violence intended to create chaos to blackmail govt,” the prime minister said in a Twitter post.

Violent protests erupted in Pakistan after Saad Hussain Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was arrested in Lahore on Monday.

At least four policemen were killed and 600 were injured in clashes with TLP protesters across the country.

“Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs,” PM Khan said.

Pakistan has banned the group under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Its name has been added to the NACTA’s list of proscribed organisations.