Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan inaugurates housing scheme in Nowshera

40,000 people will be given houses

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Jalozai Housing Scheme in Nowshera today (Wednesday).

Under the project, 1,320 flats will be given to over 40,000 people from lower-income groups on affordable installments. The government has allotted a budget of Rs3,300 million for the project.

"The biggest fear any person has is losing their shelter," the premier said. We don't have money to give free houses to people. What we can do instead is provide them with shelters at low costs.

The PM revealed that under the scheme, people will have to just give a markup of 3% on the houses. The federal government will be paying Rs300,000 for every house to make it affordable.

"This is the first time any government in Pakistan has launched a scheme like this," he said, adding that the government already has a list prepared of people who have registered for the houses.

The prime minister said that a state's utmost responsibility is to provide welfare to the poor segments of the society and create a law that is equal for everyone.

"My philosophy in life is that a society is not identified by the elite, but by how well the weak are doing," he said. This is what was first introduced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Madina.

The PM emphasised ensuring accountability of the rich and elite. "What PDM is trying to do today is what is practiced in a Banana Republic." A banana republic is where the law for the powerful people is different than that for the poorer segments.

The PM lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for becoming the first province to distribute health cards to all.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme nowshera prime minister Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.