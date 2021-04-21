PM Imran Khan inaugurates housing scheme in Nowshera

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Jalozai Housing Scheme in Nowshera today (Wednesday).

Under the project, 1,320 flats will be given to over 40,000 people from lower-income groups on affordable installments. The government has allotted a budget of Rs3,300 million for the project.

"The biggest fear any person has is losing their shelter," the premier said. We don't have money to give free houses to people. What we can do instead is provide them with shelters at low costs.

The PM revealed that under the scheme, people will have to just give a markup of 3% on the houses. The federal government will be paying Rs300,000 for every house to make it affordable.

"This is the first time any government in Pakistan has launched a scheme like this," he said, adding that the government already has a list prepared of people who have registered for the houses.

The prime minister said that a state's utmost responsibility is to provide welfare to the poor segments of the society and create a law that is equal for everyone.

"My philosophy in life is that a society is not identified by the elite, but by how well the weak are doing," he said. This is what was first introduced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Madina.

The PM emphasised ensuring accountability of the rich and elite. "What PDM is trying to do today is what is practiced in a Banana Republic." A banana republic is where the law for the powerful people is different than that for the poorer segments.

The PM lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for becoming the first province to distribute health cards to all.