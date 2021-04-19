Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan expected to address the nation today

He will hold three meetings

Posted: Apr 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
PM Imran Khan expected to address the nation today

Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation today (Monday) on the prevailing security conditions in the country.

According to reports, the premier has called three meetings. One of them is under way at the Prime Minister House. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, and other federal ministers are attending it.

The PM will be updated on the release of 11 police officers abducted by protesters in Lahore on Sunday and briefed on the negotiations between the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Lawmakers and spokespersons have been called as well to discuss the government’s future stance and guidelines.

Earlier in the day, at a ceremony in Islamabad, he told the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters on Monday that damaging and harming their own country won’t achieve anything.

We need to run a collective campaign with the heads of other Muslim states, he remarked. The campaign will ensure that people in western countries think twice before making defamatory statements about Holy Prophet (PBUH). They keep hurting our sentiments and insulting our Holy Prophet (PBUH). We need to bring everyone together and make them take this seriously.

prime minister Imran Khan
 
