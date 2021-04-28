PM, Bill Gates discuss Covid-19, polio eradication and climate change

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Bill Gates, who runs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on Wednesday and they exchanged views on the Covid-19 pandemic, polio eradication campaign, health and development issues, and climate change.

The PM told Gates about Pakistan’s 10 Billion tree Tsunami Initiative, and he acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change. They two agreed that the world must come together to face this global challenge.

Imran Khan also underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to low-income countries. They agreed that the Covid-19 spread should be curbed.

The Pakistani premier remarked that the country is determined to eradicate polio.

Pakistan has a robust partnership with the Gates Foundation, including, inter alia, Gates Foundation’s continued support to the Ehsaas Programme, which helps the most vulnerable segment of Pakistan’s population.