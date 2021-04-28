Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
PM appoints Farrukh Habib information state minister

He will work with federal minister Fawad Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed PTI MNA Farrukh Habib state minister of information.

Habib will be working alongside newly-appointed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. The former will take his oath for the office on Thursday.

In 2018, Habib was appointed federal parliamentary secretary of Pakistan Railways.

In a cabinet shuffle earlier this month, Fawad Chaudhry was given charge of the information ministry which was previously overlook by Shibli Faraz. The later was recently re-elected to the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has been given the science and technology portfolio now.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made multiple changes to the cabinet after the Senate elections.

