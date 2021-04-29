Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PIB Colony residents stage protest against fake encounter in Karachi

Negotiations between police, protesters successful

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Old Sabzi Mandi Road in Karachi was blocked Thursday morning after residents of the PIB Colony staged a protest against an alleged fake police encounter.

According to the protesters, four men from the locality were picked up by the police Wednesday night, put behind bars and were shot in a fake encounter.

Three men died, while the remaining one has been declared to be in critical condition.

The police have, on the other hand, said that the men were robbers and headed a gang in the area. They were killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

The protesters have demanded an inquiry into the matter and have refused to budge unless justice is served. They have blocked the roads heading to Hassan Square from Jail Road and vice versa.

The police have reached the site and have been shelling rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

After the protests, traffic was reported in adjoining areas and commuters continued to face problems.

The negotiations between the police and protesters ended successfully at 12:30pm after law enforcers promised to arrest the culprits and punish them. Following this, the demonstration has been called off. The blocked roads have now been reopened for traffic

