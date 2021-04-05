Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
PIA allowed two additional UK flights before April 9 ban

First PIA flight will leave on April 7

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
The Pakistan International Airlines has been allowed to operate two additional flights to the UK ahead of April 9, when the country would ban the entry of people from Pakistan and three other countries. Booking for the flights are open till 10pm tonight, according to a PIA spokesperson. The UK will be putting Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Philippines on its red list due to an increase in coronavirus infections, the British government announced Friday. The first PIA flight will depart from Islamabad to Manchester on April 7, the PIA spokesperson told SAMAA TV. The airlines asked the UK government to allow four additional flights but it permitted only two.
