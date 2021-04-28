Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine one dose cuts household spread 50%: study

UK study is largest and most comprehensive of its kind

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine one dose cuts household spread 50%: study

Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
One dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines reduces the chances of someone infected with coronavirus from spreading it to other household members by up to 50%, according to an English study published Wednesday.  The Public Health England (PHE) research found that those who became infected three weeks after receiving their first jab were between 38 and 49% less likely to pass the virus on to their household contacts than those who were unvaccinated. "This is terrific news –- we already know vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus," said British Health Secretary Matt Hancock. "It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household," he added. The study drew data from over 57,000 contacts in 24,000 households in which there was a lab-confirmed case that had received a vaccination, compared with nearly one million contacts of unvaccinated cases.  Previous studies have already shown that being vaccinated reduces the risk of a person developing symptomatic infection in the first place by up to 65%, four weeks after one dose.  Households are deemed as "high-risk" settings for transmission, and "similar results could be expected in other settings with similar transmission risks, such as shared accommodations and prisons," said the PHE study. "Not only do vaccines reduce the severity of illness and prevent hundreds of deaths every day, we now see they also have an additional impact on reducing the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others," said Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at PHE. Previous PHE studies have estimate that Britain's succesful vaccine rollout had prevented 10,400 deaths in the over-60s by the end of March. 
FaceBook WhatsApp

One dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines reduces the chances of someone infected with coronavirus from spreading it to other household members by up to 50%, according to an English study published Wednesday. 

The Public Health England (PHE) research found that those who became infected three weeks after receiving their first jab were between 38 and 49% less likely to pass the virus on to their household contacts than those who were unvaccinated.

“This is terrific news –- we already know vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus,” said British Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household,” he added.

The study drew data from over 57,000 contacts in 24,000 households in which there was a lab-confirmed case that had received a vaccination, compared with nearly one million contacts of unvaccinated cases. 

Previous studies have already shown that being vaccinated reduces the risk of a person developing symptomatic infection in the first place by up to 65%, four weeks after one dose. 

Households are deemed as “high-risk” settings for transmission, and “similar results could be expected in other settings with similar transmission risks, such as shared accommodations and prisons,” said the PHE study.

“Not only do vaccines reduce the severity of illness and prevent hundreds of deaths every day, we now see they also have an additional impact on reducing the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others,” said Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at PHE.

Previous PHE studies have estimate that Britain’s succesful vaccine rollout had prevented 10,400 deaths in the over-60s by the end of March. 

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
UK study is largest and most comprehensive of its kind, Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine one dose cuts household spread 50%: study , pfizer covid vaccine study, pfizer UK, astrazeneca covid vaccine, astrazeneca UK, samaa news live, samaa tv
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.