HOME > News

Peshawar university professor sacked for harassing student

Student filed complaint against him in 2019

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Peshawar university professor sacked for harassing student

A professor at the Islamia College University, Peshawar has been sacked for harassing a student two years after the accusations surfaced.

Lecturer Amir worked at the political sciences department of the varsity. In 2019, a student accused him of harassment after which a joint investigation committee was formed.

According to the provincial ombudsperson for harassment, in all these years, the college and the professor tried to hide facts which halted the investigation. The JIT formed by the governor didn’t complete the investigation, he said.

The ombudsperson has now instructed the university to immediately sack the teacher.

Last year, students of the varsity held a demonstration and protested against the rising cases of harassment at the university. They demanded the administration should appoint a focal person to investigate their complaints.

The present committee is just confined to papers and is doing nothing to help us, they said, adding that teachers harassed them by calling them to their offices at odd hours.

