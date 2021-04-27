Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Peshawar court approves Safdar Awan’s bail in assets case

Says his prayers have been fulfilled

Posted: Apr 27, 2021
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Peshawar High Court approved Tuesday the bail of Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in an assets case.

Awan has been accused of owning more assets than his known sources of income can justify.

He approached the high court after NAB issued his arrest warrants in the case. The accountability bureau had been instructed to inform him 10 days before issuing his warrants.

Speaking outside the court, Awan remarked that his prayers have been fulfilled.

