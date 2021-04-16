Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

PDM’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman still in contact with PPP

Party parted ways with alliance last week

Posted: Apr 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
PDM’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman still in contact with PPP

JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman spoke to PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif on the phone on Friday.

The two discussed the next plan of action for the Pakistan Democratic Movement and agreed that they will not criticise each other’s political party.

Rehman told Nawaz that he trusts him completely and he wishes to see a united PDM. He remarked that he is still in touch with the PPP leadership, who parted ways with the alliance last week.

PPP announced that it will quit the alliance if they don’t apologise to party leaders for issuing a show-cause notice to them.

A show-cause notice was issued to the PPP and ANP for seeking votes from Balochistan Awami Party, a government ally, for the election of Yousaf Raza Gillani as the opposition leader in Senate.

