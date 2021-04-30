PDM to chair 10 senate standing committees

The government has agreed to give 10 senate standing committees to the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a group of parties in the opposition.

PML-N senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and the JUI-F senators had a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani a day ago.

Tarar told Sanjrani that the PDM doesn’t accept PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani as the leader of the opposition in the senate.

The PDM wants to chair 10 senate standing committees which is their due share, said Tarar. He said that the alliance won’t go to the opposition leader for this and wants the chairman to award it. The senate chairman agreed to this and promised that a notification would be issued next week to make it official.

The PML-N, which is the biggest party in the PDM according to the number of seats in the Senate, will get the chairmanships of six committees.They have 17 senators. Four committees will go to other smaller parties in the alliance, including the JUI-F.

PPP’s Gillani will head 12 committees and the rest will go to the government.

Senator Tarar will head the all-important joint committee of MNAs and senators that appoints judges for the next two meetings. The committee will soon be meeting to confirm the appointment of 13 Lahore High Court judges. All members of the committee head this one on rotation.