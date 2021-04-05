PDM issues show-cause notices to PPP, ANP over Gillani’s appointment

The split between the opposition appears to be deepening

The two parties deviated from the policy of the opposition alliance, according to the former premier.

"You got the opposition leader's seat by borrowing people from treasury benches," Abbasi said. "This is against the PDM's manifesto, its narrative."

The PPP had Gillani appointed the Senate opposition leader with the help of the ANP and the Balochistan Awami Party — an ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

It upset other political parties in the PDM, especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

"No, this can't be reviewed," Abbasi replied, when asked if the decision to not accept Gillani as the Senate opposition leader could be reviewed.

To another question, the ex-premier said it would be a decision of the PDM whether or not to expel the two parties from the alliance.

"My job was to issue show-cause notices as ordered by the [PDM] president," he said.