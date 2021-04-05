Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PDM issues show-cause notices to PPP, ANP over Gillani’s appointment

The split between the opposition appears to be deepening

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has issued show-cause notices to the Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party over Yousuf Raza Gillani's appointment as the Senate opposition leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi confirmed Monday.

The two parties deviated from the policy of the opposition alliance, according to the former premier.

"You got the opposition leader's seat by borrowing people from treasury benches," Abbasi said. "This is against the PDM's manifesto, its narrative."

The PPP had Gillani appointed the Senate opposition leader with the help of the ANP and the Balochistan Awami Party — an ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Related: PPP sought BAP’s support for Gillani without telling ANP

It upset other political parties in the PDM, especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

"No, this can't be reviewed," Abbasi replied, when asked if the decision to not accept Gillani as the Senate opposition leader could be reviewed.

To another question, the ex-premier said it would be a decision of the PDM whether or not to expel the two parties from the alliance.

"My job was to issue show-cause notices as ordered by the [PDM] president," he said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
ANP PDM PPP shahid khaqan abbasi YOUSUF RAZA GILLANI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PDM, PPP, ANP, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senate, show-cause notices
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.