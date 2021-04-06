Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Parties leaving PDM doing themselves political harm: PML-N leader

Says movements end when they lose focus on objectives

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Javed Latif said on Tuesday that political parties leaving the Pakistan Democratic Movement were causing political harm to themselves.

“Any political party which distances itself from the movement does political harm to itself,” Latif told SAMAA TV, referring to the Awami National Party’s decision to quit the PDM.

“The people will see the political party the way they see the government’s oppression and injustice,” he added.

The ANP quit the PDM Tuesday evening after it was issued a show-cause notice for supporting PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani for the Senate opposition leader’s slot.

“I withdraw myself from the PDM as its vice-president, Mian Iftikhar withdraws himself as PDM’s spokesperson [and] Zahid Khan withdraws himself from the PDM as its deputy general secretary,” ANP leader Ameer Haider Hoti said at a press conference in Peshawar.

The ANP leader said the PDM can’t be called an alliance. “The ANP is withdrawing itself from this process,” he said.

Latif said that movements do not end when a new political party enters it or leaves it. Movements end when they lose focus on their objectives, he added.

The PDM was formed to ensure supremacy of the law and constitution in Pakistan and it is still focused on its objectives, Latif said.

 
