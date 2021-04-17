Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Parliament, PTV office shouldn’t have been attacked in 2014: minister

Says cases should be made against those who were involved

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan admitted Saturday that the attacks on PTV and Parliament during the PTI’s 2014 sit-in were “certainly wrong”.

“The attack on the PTV was certainly wrong… and if there was any attack on parliament, it was certainly wrong,” the PTI leader said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Sawal.

Khan said the then PML-N government booked several PTI leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, in terrorism cases.

In September 2014, hundreds of protesters from the PTI and Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri party had allegedly ransacked the office of the PTV and Parliament House during the two parties’ sit-in in Islamabad.

Khan, the state minister for parliamentary affairs, said the PTI leaders were wrongly booked in the terrorism cases. He added that there were some other protesters from another party protesting against the then PML-N government with the PTI.

Cases should be made against those who were involved in the attacks on PTV and parliament, said the minister.
 
pmln
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PTV attack, Parliament Attack, Pakistan, PTI, PMLN, TLP
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.