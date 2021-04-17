Parliament, PTV office shouldn’t have been attacked in 2014: minister

Says cases should be made against those who were involved

“The attack on the PTV was certainly wrong… and if there was any attack on parliament, it was certainly wrong,” the PTI leader said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Sawal.

Khan said the then PML-N government booked several PTI leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, in terrorism cases.

In September 2014, hundreds of protesters from the PTI and Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri party had allegedly ransacked the office of the PTV and Parliament House during the two parties’ sit-in in Islamabad.

Khan, the state minister for parliamentary affairs, said the PTI leaders were wrongly booked in the terrorism cases. He added that there were some other protesters from another party protesting against the then PML-N government with the PTI.

Cases should be made against those who were involved in the attacks on PTV and parliament, said the minister.