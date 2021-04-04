Pakistan’s critical COVID-19 patients most since virus outbreak: Asad Umar

The number of critical coronavirus patients in Pakistan has reached 3,568, the highest since the virus’s outbreak in the country, Federal Plannings Minister Asad Umar said.

In a tweet on Sunday, he urged on the need for strong enforcement of the coronavirus SOPs and precautionary measures. “Please take precautions and cooperate with the administration in their enforcement efforts.”

Yesterday there were 3468 covid patients on critical care in Pakistan yesterday. This is the highest number since covid started. The need for strong enforcement of sop's is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2021

The third wave of the virus has gripped Pakistan. According to experts, the third wave is more lethal than the first two waves. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are the most affected areas because of the UK variant.

Following this, the National Command and Operation Centre has introduced new restrictions across the country. A ban has been placed on weddings, both indoor and outdoor.

Read: Lahore announces new COVID-19 SOPs for shopping malls

Schools in virus hotspots have been closed and smart and micro smart lockdowns have been imposed as well.

On Friday, UK decided to place a travel ban on Pakistan. Only British, Irish nationals, and those with British residency can travel to the country.

In the last 24 hours, over 5,000 cases were reported country-wide, while 81 people succumbed to the virus. The total number of active cases has climbed to 60,072.