Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan’s critical COVID-19 patients most since virus outbreak: Asad Umar

Over 5,000 cases reported in 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s critical COVID-19 patients most since virus outbreak: Asad Umar

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The number of critical coronavirus patients in Pakistan has reached 3,568, the highest since the virus's outbreak in the country, Federal Plannings Minister Asad Umar said. In a tweet on Sunday, he urged on the need for strong enforcement of the coronavirus SOPs and precautionary measures. "Please take precautions and cooperate with the administration in their enforcement efforts." Yesterday there were 3468 covid patients on critical care in Pakistan yesterday. This is the highest number since covid started. The need for strong enforcement of sop's is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2021 The third wave of the virus has gripped Pakistan. According to experts, the third wave is more lethal than the first two waves. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are the most affected areas because of the UK variant. Following this, the National Command and Operation Centre has introduced new restrictions across the country. A ban has been placed on weddings, both indoor and outdoor. Read: Lahore announces new COVID-19 SOPs for shopping malls Schools in virus hotspots have been closed and smart and micro smart lockdowns have been imposed as well. On Friday, UK decided to place a travel ban on Pakistan. Only British, Irish nationals, and those with British residency can travel to the country. In the last 24 hours, over 5,000 cases were reported country-wide, while 81 people succumbed to the virus. The total number of active cases has climbed to 60,072.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The number of critical coronavirus patients in Pakistan has reached 3,568, the highest since the virus’s outbreak in the country, Federal Plannings Minister Asad Umar said.

In a tweet on Sunday, he urged on the need for strong enforcement of the coronavirus SOPs and precautionary measures. “Please take precautions and cooperate with the administration in their enforcement efforts.”

The third wave of the virus has gripped Pakistan. According to experts, the third wave is more lethal than the first two waves. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are the most affected areas because of the UK variant.

Following this, the National Command and Operation Centre has introduced new restrictions across the country. A ban has been placed on weddings, both indoor and outdoor.

Read: Lahore announces new COVID-19 SOPs for shopping malls

Schools in virus hotspots have been closed and smart and micro smart lockdowns have been imposed as well.

On Friday, UK decided to place a travel ban on Pakistan. Only British, Irish nationals, and those with British residency can travel to the country.

In the last 24 hours, over 5,000 cases were reported country-wide, while 81 people succumbed to the virus. The total number of active cases has climbed to 60,072.

 
asad umar Coronavirus
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus infections, asad umar, NCOC, coronavirus third wave, coronavirus critical patients,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.