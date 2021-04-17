Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistani climbers summit Nepal’s 8,091m Annapurna peak

Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi first Pakistanis to climb the mountain

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani climbers summit Nepal’s 8,091m Annapurna peak
Listen to the story
Two men, Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi, became the first Pakistani climbers to summit the 8,091-metre high Annapurna peak in Nepal on Friday. They began the first push to the summit on April 13 but didn't succeed as the ropes were not fixed to the top. The second push began the next day, which again was unsuccessful as the duo ran out of ropes. Following this, a helicopter was called to bring them down to Camp IV of the peak at 6,900m. According to the team's social media updates, Friday evening, amid "thunderstorms" and "tons of snow", Khan and Joshi left from the base camp again. At 1:17pm today, they became the first Pakistanis to stand on top of Annapurna. The climbers hail from Hunza. The summit was dedicated to mountaineer and porter, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life in the winter expedition to K2 in late March. Congratulations 👏 Today, at 1317 hrs, a 🇵🇰 Climbers team ( Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi, Saad Munawar & Kamran Ali) successfully scaled trickiest Eight Thousander Mt. Annapurna. @ForeignOfficePk @MofaNepal @Haidershah70 https://t.co/AjuG4OLP0L pic.twitter.com/Jbuo8YeBDk— Pakistan Embassy Nepal (@PakinNepal) April 16, 2021 Joshi, Khan, expedition manager Saad Munawar and photographer Kamran on Bike left for Nepal earlier this month. In a social media post, Munawar said, "This is not the success of the climbers only but (of) the mountaineering community of Pakistan. Time has come for our Unsung Heroes to get the respect, recognition, and appreciation that they deserve." This summit is dedicated to our big brother and the best mountaineer Pakistan ever produced: Muhammad Ali Sadpara, he added. Photo: Instagram/Saad Munawar Mount Annapurna is known as the 10th highest of all the 8,000m peaks in China, Nepal, and Pakistan. It is said to be one of the most treacherous mountains to climb. The three countries are home to the 14 highest peaks in the world. The world's tallest mountain Everest (8,848m) is located in Nepal. There are five 8,000m peaks in Pakistan i.e. K2, Gasherbrum 1 and 2, Broad Peak, and Nanga Parbat. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two men, Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi, became the first Pakistani climbers to summit the 8,091-metre high Annapurna peak in Nepal on Friday.

They began the first push to the summit on April 13 but didn’t succeed as the ropes were not fixed to the top. The second push began the next day, which again was unsuccessful as the duo ran out of ropes.

Following this, a helicopter was called to bring them down to Camp IV of the peak at 6,900m.

According to the team’s social media updates, Friday evening, amid “thunderstorms” and “tons of snow”, Khan and Joshi left from the base camp again. At 1:17pm today, they became the first Pakistanis to stand on top of Annapurna. The climbers hail from Hunza.

The summit was dedicated to mountaineer and porter, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life in the winter expedition to K2 in late March.

Joshi, Khan, expedition manager Saad Munawar and photographer Kamran on Bike left for Nepal earlier this month.

In a social media post, Munawar said, “This is not the success of the climbers only but (of) the mountaineering community of Pakistan. Time has come for our Unsung Heroes to get the respect, recognition, and appreciation that they deserve.”

This summit is dedicated to our big brother and the best mountaineer Pakistan ever produced: Muhammad Ali Sadpara, he added.

saad-munawar-annapurna
Photo: Instagram/Saad Munawar

Mount Annapurna is known as the 10th highest of all the 8,000m peaks in China, Nepal, and Pakistan. It is said to be one of the most treacherous mountains to climb.

The three countries are home to the 14 highest peaks in the world. The world’s tallest mountain Everest (8,848m) is located in Nepal. There are five 8,000m peaks in Pakistan i.e. K2, Gasherbrum 1 and 2, Broad Peak, and Nanga Parbat.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Annapurna Trek mountain climbers muhammad ali sadpara
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Annapurna trek, annapurna summit, Nepal, Pakistani climbers, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.