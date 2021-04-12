Pakistani activist IA Rehman dies in Lahore

Pakistani human rights activist and journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman, more commonly known as IA Rehman, passed away at the age of 90 in Lahore.

Rahman worked with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and used to write columns for Dawn newspaper.

He was born on September 1, 1930 to an Urdu speaking family at Hassanpur village in Palwal District, Haryana in India. His mother was a homemaker, while his father was a lawyer. He completed his matriculation in 1944 from the Model High School in Palwal, and then went to Aligarh University to study law until his family’s “unexpected migration” to Shujabad in November 1947. The family later moved to Lahore in January 1948.*

He became the chief editor of the Pakistan Times in 1989, and later became the founding chair of the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy.

In an interview, he remarked that he started engaging with human rights work in 1985 when late lawyer Asma Jahangir organised a convention in Lahore where they decided to establish HRCP.

In 2003, he received the International Nuremberg Human Rights Award, and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Peace and International Understanding in 2004.

‘Leader and visionary’

Activist Ali Dayan Hasan tweeted that IA Rehman was a “human rights warrior, visionary and leader”. He led the Human Rights Commissions for ” decades. “Rest in Peace Rehman Sb. You are always with us.”

Senator Sherry Rehman said that she was “shocked and immeasurably saddened to hear of IA Rehman’s passing.”

She remarked, “he was an icon of integrity, standing steadfast for every single fundamental right, every single democratic value in the worst of times. Pakistan will not be the same without him.”

Rehman was a “progressive and sane voice on human rights in Pakistan”, Special Assistant to PM Shahzad Akbar remarked. “May his soul rest in peace.”

This is an end of an era, remarked politician Afrasiab Khattak while responding to the news. “He was a mild giant who led generations of Pakistanis in the struggle for democratic freedoms.”

* The details of his migration to Pakistan in 1947 have been recorded by The 1947 Partition Archive. Click here to read more.