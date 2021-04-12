Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistani activist IA Rehman dies in Lahore

He was 90 years old

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Pakistani activist IA Rehman dies in Lahore

Photo: IA Rehman/Facebook

Pakistani human rights activist and journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman, more commonly known as IA Rehman, passed away at the age of 90 in Lahore.

Rahman worked with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and used to write columns for Dawn newspaper.

He was born on September 1, 1930 to an Urdu speaking family at Hassanpur village in Palwal District, Haryana in India. His mother was a homemaker, while his father was a lawyer. He completed his matriculation in 1944 from the Model High School in Palwal, and then went to Aligarh University to study law until his family’s “unexpected migration” to Shujabad in November 1947. The family later moved to Lahore in January 1948.*

He became the chief editor of the Pakistan Times in 1989, and later became the founding chair of the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy.

In an interview, he remarked that he started engaging with human rights work in 1985 when late lawyer Asma Jahangir organised a convention in Lahore where they decided to establish HRCP.

In 2003, he received the International Nuremberg Human Rights Award, and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Peace and International Understanding in 2004.

‘Leader and visionary’

Activist Ali Dayan Hasan tweeted that IA Rehman was a “human rights warrior, visionary and leader”. He led the Human Rights Commissions for ” decades. “Rest in Peace Rehman Sb. You are always with us.”

Senator Sherry Rehman said that she was “shocked and immeasurably saddened to hear of IA Rehman’s passing.”

She remarked, “he was an icon of integrity, standing steadfast for every single fundamental right, every single democratic value in the worst of times. Pakistan will not be the same without him.”

Rehman was a “progressive and sane voice on human rights in Pakistan”, Special Assistant to PM Shahzad Akbar remarked. “May his soul rest in peace.”

This is an end of an era, remarked politician Afrasiab Khattak while responding to the news. “He was a mild giant who led generations of Pakistanis in the struggle for democratic freedoms.”

* The details of his migration to Pakistan in 1947 have been recorded by The 1947 Partition Archive. Click here to read more.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ia rehman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ia rehman, lahore, ia rehman in lahore, pakistani activist dies, pakistan activists, human rights activist IA rehman
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Sindh government changes Karachi's Malir Expressway route
Sindh government changes Karachi’s Malir Expressway route
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.