Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan will always support Afghan-led peace process: Bajwa tells Blinken

The US state secretary acknowledges Pakistan's efforts for peace

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan will always support Afghan-led peace process: Bajwa tells Blinken

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed “latest developments in Afghan peace process”, the Pakistani military said Wednesday. The development comes a day after the US officials said that America is considering pulling out its troops from Afghanistan by September 11. “Pakistan will always support Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders,” General Bajwa told Secretary Blinken. According to the ISPR, the army chief and Secretary Blinken discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation during their telephonic conversation. “The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries,” the ISPR said.
FaceBook WhatsApp

US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed “latest developments in Afghan peace process”, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

The development comes a day after the US officials said that America is considering pulling out its troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

“Pakistan will always support Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders,” General Bajwa told Secretary Blinken.

According to the ISPR, the army chief and Secretary Blinken discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation during their telephonic conversation.

“The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries,” the ISPR said.

 
Afghanistan Pakistan US
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Qamar Javed Bajwa, Antony J Blinken, Afghanistan, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.