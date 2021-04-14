Pakistan will always support Afghan-led peace process: Bajwa tells Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed “latest developments in Afghan peace process”, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

The development comes a day after the US officials said that America is considering pulling out its troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

“Pakistan will always support Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders,” General Bajwa told Secretary Blinken.

According to the ISPR, the army chief and Secretary Blinken discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation during their telephonic conversation.

“The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries,” the ISPR said.