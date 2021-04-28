Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl

Says it has come down to pleading with India

Fazl said this while addressing a gathering of party members. A deal on Kashmir was being made secretly, he said.

"Today we are not in a position to fight with the enemy," the JUI-F chief said. "Today we are looking for ways for reconciliation on different issues and we are going to make decisions of future of nations in this reconciliation.

"And then they will blacken the face of parliament," he said.

Fazl said the people of Pakistan were being told a lie that India wished to talk. "No, we are heading towards pleading with it."

He lamented that the country's position has been weakened and its economy destroyed.

"We are not able to fight a war lasting 24 hours," the JUI-F chief said. "If we had some dignified political leadership, then the army chief would not have laid this philosophy before 35 anchorpersons today."

His comments were a reference to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's reported meeting with senior journalists in Rawalpindi last week.

"We have been keeping an eye on the situation continuously and I have said this with a slight gesture taking advantage of this gathering of yours," Fazl said.

"God willing, it would reach where it is supposed to."