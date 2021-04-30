Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan to reduce inbound flights to 20%

CAA working out modalities

Posted: Apr 30, 2021
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum, the National Command and Operation Centre said Friday.

The development comes amid high prevalence of coronavirus in various parts of the world and the rising number of infections in the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority is working out modalities and it will soon issue a plan to the NCOC.

The NCOC said that no change has been made in the list of C-category countries. Islamabad has banned arrivals from these countries.

However, Pakistani passport-holders (stranded or on short-term visas) are allowed to travel to the country, subject to exemption by the authorities.

All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols:

  • Negative RT PCR test before travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old)
  • Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan
  • Negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocols
  • Positive cases will be shifted by provincial/district administration to self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). A second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of quarantine period. In case of negative result, passenger will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of positive result, passenger will either undergo additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities
  • Mandatory registration on Passtrack App by all inbound passengers before traveling to Pakistan
  • Deportees are exempted from registration on Passtrack App

Covid News government updates Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

