Pakistan to reduce inbound flights to 20%

Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum, the National Command and Operation Centre said Friday.

The development comes amid high prevalence of coronavirus in various parts of the world and the rising number of infections in the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority is working out modalities and it will soon issue a plan to the NCOC.

The NCOC said that no change has been made in the list of C-category countries. Islamabad has banned arrivals from these countries.

However, Pakistani passport-holders (stranded or on short-term visas) are allowed to travel to the country, subject to exemption by the authorities.

All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols: