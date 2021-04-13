Pakistan to increase vaccination by 3% after Eid: Asad Umar

The government is aiming to increase vaccination across the country by 2% to 3% after eid, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said.

Talking to the media at the Islamabad Press Club on Tuesday, he said that presently 70,000 to 80,000 people are being vaccinated every day. “We are planning to increase the number to 150,000 to 200,000 after eid.”

Umar said that vaccination in Pakistan started in a systematic way with the health workers getting injected first. “Over 600,000 health workers have been vaccinated so that they can smoothly inject other people.”

He pointed out that across the world the demand for vaccines has surpassed its supply. “This was expected because millions and billions of people want to get it.”

This is why we decided the most vulnerable should get the jab first, the minister pointed out. “I know people who have indulged in queue jumping and gotten the vaccine out of their turns.” This is unlawful. “Everyone in the country, whether they are at the highest of bureaucratic positions, such as the prime minister and the president, have waited for their turns to get vaccinated.”

“I myself have not received even the first shot yet, nor has my family,” Umar said, adding that as a nation it is the public’s responsibility to wait for their turn.

The COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years started on March 30.

The minister urged people to follow SOPs. “Trust me it’s not that difficult,” he concluded.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that vaccines are not 100% effective. “Don’t think you don’t need to take precautions after receiving the vaccination.”

Pakistan launched its coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3. The country is administering the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm to its workers.