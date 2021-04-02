Pakistan to be added to UK’s travel ban list

England will impose a travel ban on people travelling from Pakistan at 4am on April 9, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner announced on Friday.

This means that only British or Irish nationals and those with British residency will be allowed to travel to the UK. Other countries in the list include Bangladesh, Kenya, The Philippines, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

Important travel update: 🇵🇰 will be added to the 🇬🇧’s red list of travel ban countries from 9 April👇 pic.twitter.com/HVRyp9xEzp — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) April 2, 2021

The passengers landing in the Kingdom will have to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel. The cost of the quarantine stay will have to be covered by the passengers.

The travellers will take a coronavirus test on or before the second day of their arrival. The second test will be taken on the eighth day.

According to the UK government, violations in the instructions will lead to a fine of up to £10,000 (approximately Rs2 million) and imprisonment for up to 10 years.

For further details, travelers can visit the UK government’s website.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the number of cases is rising because of the UK variant.

So far, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad have been declared the most affected areas.