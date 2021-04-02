Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan to be added to UK’s travel ban list

British nationals, people with residencies allowed to travel

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Pakistan to be added to UK’s travel ban list

Photo: AFP

England will impose a travel ban on people travelling from Pakistan at 4am on April 9, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner announced on Friday.

This means that only British or Irish nationals and those with British residency will be allowed to travel to the UK. Other countries in the list include Bangladesh, Kenya, The Philippines, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

The passengers landing in the Kingdom will have to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel. The cost of the quarantine stay will have to be covered by the passengers.

The travellers will take a coronavirus test on or before the second day of their arrival. The second test will be taken on the eighth day.

According to the UK government, violations in the instructions will lead to a fine of up to £10,000 (approximately Rs2 million) and imprisonment for up to 10 years.

For further details, travelers can visit the UK government’s website.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the number of cases is rising because of the UK variant.

So far, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad have been declared the most affected areas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News travel ban UK
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme, housing in pakistan, naya pakistan houses, naya pakistan state bank loans, loans for naya pakistan housing scheme
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.