Pakistan sugar crises: Jahangir Tareen granted bail in three cases

Two Lahore courts approved on Saturday the bail of PTI’s Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in three cases related to the sugar scandal in Pakistan.

An additional sessions approved their pre-arrest bail till April 10 in fraud and money laundering cases against them. They have been ordered to submit Rs100,000 surety bond each.

Jahangir Tareen appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain. His lawyer said that he fears that FIA will arrest him in the two cases.

The Federal Investigation Agency filed on March 22 two FIRs against PTI’s Jahangir Tareen and accused him of committing fraud amounting to Rs3.14 billion. The cases also named Tareen’s son Ali Tareen and son-in-law Waleed Akbar Faruki.

The court has summoned a report from the FIA in the two cases.

In another hearing, a banking court approved Tareen and his son’s bail till April 7. They were ordered to submit Rs500,000 surety bonds each.

Speaking to the media, Tareen remarked all the cases against have been carefully planned. “My media trial is being conducted for no good reason. “Why are people only talking about my sugar mills? Shehbaz Sharif’s sugar mills have been named too but people seem to have forgotten about them.”

Barrister Salman Safdar remarked that the FIA has no jurisdiction in this case. They made shocking allegations but none of them mentions the sugar scandal.