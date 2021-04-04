Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20

Pakistan has banned arrivals from 22 countries till April 20, its Civil Aviation Authority announced Sunday.

These 22 C-category countries include South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Comoros, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Travellers from 20 A-category countries do not require any PCR test to enter Pakistan.

These countries include Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

All other countries fall in the B category. Travellers from these countries require negative PCR test results on arrival in Pakistan.

The results must not be older than 72 hours.