Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20

Decision taken to stem the spread of coronavirus

Posted: Apr 4, 2021
Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan has banned arrivals from 22 countries till April 20, its Civil Aviation Authority announced Sunday.

These 22 C-category countries include South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Comoros, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Travellers from 20 A-category countries do not require any PCR test to enter Pakistan.

These countries include Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

All other countries fall in the B category. Travellers from these countries require negative PCR test results on arrival in Pakistan.

The results must not be older than 72 hours.






 

 
 

 

