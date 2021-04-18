Pakistan reports highest single-day deaths from coronavirus

Pakistan reported on Sunday the highest 149 deaths from coronavirus in a single day.

Of these 149 deaths, 97 were reported in Punjab, 35 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven in Sindh, five in Islamabad and five in Azad Kashmir.

This brought the overall death toll in Pakistan to 16,243, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

The country recorded 6,127 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 8.52%. Currently, there are 80,559 active cases of the virus in Pakistan.

The country has so far reported 756,285 confirmed cases of the virus, while 659,483 people have recovered from it.