Samaa TV
Pakistan receives another 1m doses of coronavirus vaccine from China

They were brought through three special flights

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2021
Pakistan receives another 1m doses of coronavirus vaccine from China

FILE Photo: People's Daily China/ Twitter

Three special flights brought on Sunday 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China, a Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson confirmed, as the government steps up efforts to contain the third and most dangerous wave of infections in the country.

Three Boeing-777 aircraft were sent to Beijing to receive one million doses of the vaccine, according to the PIA spokesperson. The first flight reached Islamabad last night, while the second returned early Sunday.

The third special flight arrived in Islamabad this evening, the spokesperson added.

The vaccine doses were brought on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Islamabad received 500,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine on March 31. This was the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine bought by Pakistan.

China previously gifted three batches of the vaccine to Islamabad, which helped begin the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

