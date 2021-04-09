Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan medical students stage hunger strike in Islamabad

They have been protesting outside the PMC

Posted: Apr 9, 2021
Medical students from the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have turned their two-week-long protest outside the Pakistan Medical Commission in Islamabad into a hunger strike.

According to the protesters, the Pakistan Medical Commission has been alloting 265 seats to students from tribal districts and Balochistan since 2015. This year, however, the seats have been reduced to 29.

“These seats are just for the colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” a student Ali Wazir said. “All the openings at other colleges and varsities across the countries have been filled.”

Photo: SAMAA TV

Another student Asif Mehsood said that the students have been out on the streets since March 29 but no action has been taken by the government to facilitate them.

The protesters said that they will take the matter to Senate and promised not to budge unless their demands are met. “We have run out of money here and are therefore going on a hunger strike,” they said.

Photo: SAMAA TV

PTI MNA Sajid Khan told SAMAA Digital that he has filed a motion against PMC’s negligence in the privilege committee. The matter has been added to the agenda and will be taken over in a meeting next week, he said.

“We are in favor of the demands of the students,” Khan added. “The government is trying to adjust the students this year and is working on a plan of action for the future.”

