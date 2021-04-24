Pakistan high commissioner requests Canada to reconsider flight ban

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has written to the Canadian government and asked it to reconsider its decision of suspending all flights from Pakistan for a month.

The announcement was made on Thursday evening.

Tarar said that Pakistan has managed its coronavirus situation well with its “strategy of smart lockdowns”.

Pakistan reported 5,870 cases when the ban was announced and it was bracketed with a country that recorded over 300,000 cases on the same day, he claimed, adding “no new variant of Covid-19 developed in Pakistan”.

He assured the Canadian transport minister that Pakistan’s testing mechanism is very robust, adding that PIA only accepts results from the best laboratories.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.