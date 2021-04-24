Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Pakistan denies holding ‘secret talks’ with India

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the two countries did not meet in UAE

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has denied reports of Pakistan holding secret talks with India in the United Arab Emirates.

“We are not having any talks [with India] at the moment. UAE is not facilitating any talks,” he told the Turkish media, Radio Pakistan reported. Qureshi departed to Turkey for a two-day visit on Friday.

He remarked that the UAE has good relations with both India and Pakistan but no talks were held. The foreign minister said that Pakistan is willing to hold talks with its neighbour but India has shown reluctance.

On April 18, it was reported that the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan made crossover visits to the UAE after it was revealed the Gulf nation has been mediating between the hostile neighbours.

Islamabad suspended trade and diplomatic ties with India in 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special status of the part of divided Kashmir that it rules.

But in February, Islamabad and New Delhi pledged to end all firing along the disputed frontier, after months of violence between the nuclear-armed rivals.

