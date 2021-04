Listen to the story

The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.79, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced Thursday.

A litre of petrol will now cost Rs108.56, according to the new rates. Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs2.39. It will cost Rs110.69 per litre.

The government has cut the price of kerosene oil by Rs2.6 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from April 16.