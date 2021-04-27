Pakistan bans tourism, inter-provincial transport during Eid holidays

The National Command and Operation Centre has banned tourism and travel across Pakistan during Eid holidays.

As the country continues to battle the deadly third wave of the novel coronavirus, the government has announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Timely SOPs to be prepared for Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Friday prayers and Eid prayers

Ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16, including Eid holidays

Tourist spots, parks, and hotels to be closed

Ban on inter-province and inter-city travel (only Gilgit-Baltistan residents will be allowed to travel back home)

Travel nodes leading to tourist spots to be closed such as Murree, Galiyat, Swat, Kalam, and northern areas

Sea View and beaches to be closed

The notification issued by the Interior Ministry added that the uninterrupted supply of electricity will be ensured to residents across the country.

The directives have been sent to the home departments of all provinces.

Sindh bans inter-city transport

After coronavirus infections in Sindh increased, the provincial government announced travel SOPs for residents.

Inter-city public transport banned from April 30

Intra-city public transport permitted with 50% occupancy and SOP implementation

No ban on the transport of goods

In virus hot spots, public transport will be restricted. These orders will be passed by the commissioners and deputy commissioners of the affected areas.

The ban, starting April 30, will remain in force till May 16.

Public transport restricted in virus hotspots – these orders will be passed by the commissioner and deputy commissioners of the areas.

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,487 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths. The tally of infections has crossed 800,000 and the death toll is now 17,329. A total of 699,816 people have recovered from the virus, but the recovery rate has fallen to 86.9% recently.

