Pakistan bans tourism, inter-provincial transport during Eid holidays

142 people died from coronavirus on Tuesday
The National Command and Operation Centre has banned tourism and travel across Pakistan during Eid holidays.
As the country continues to battle the deadly third wave of the novel coronavirus, the government has announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.
The notification issued by the Interior Ministry added that the uninterrupted supply of electricity will be ensured to residents across the country.
The directives have been sent to the home departments of all provinces.
After coronavirus infections in Sindh increased, the provincial government announced travel SOPs for residents.
In virus hot spots, public transport will be restricted. These orders will be passed by the commissioners and deputy commissioners of the affected areas.
The ban, starting April 30, will remain in force till May 16.
Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,487 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths. The tally of infections has crossed 800,000 and the death toll is now 17,329. A total of 699,816 people have recovered from the virus, but the recovery rate has fallen to 86.9% recently.