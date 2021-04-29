Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday

The government has announced a six-day holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr from May 10 to May 15.

It clearly states the intention to reduce national mobility, the National Command and Operation Centre said in a notification.

Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of the fasting month of Ramazan.

There will be a ban on Chand Raat Bazaars, including mehndi, jewelry/ornaments and clothing stalls, the notification read.

Pakistan is currently battling a raging third wave of coronavirus infections.

The virus has killed 17,680 people and infected a total of 815,711 individuals in Pakistan.

The country has reported 708,193 recoveries. Currently, it has 89,838 active cases.