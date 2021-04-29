Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Overseas citizens can now purchase cars for Pakistani relatives online

Roshan Apni Car scheme launched

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Overseas Pakistanis who want to purchase a car or any other vehicle for their loved ones in Pakistan can now make the payments online under the Roshan Apni Car programme.

The payments can be made using the Roshan Digital Account, announced State Bank Governor Dr Reza Baqir during a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

He remarked that nominal interest rates will be applicable on such vehicles and vehicles will be delivered in less than three months. He thanked car manufacturers and banks for collaborating with the government.

"Banks are offering both conventional and Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery," Senator Faisal Javed said about the scheme in a tweet.

The government has also launched another scheme under the Roshan brand: Roshan Samaaji Khidmat. This will allow overseas Pakistanis to give charity, donations and Zakat using the portals of different banks. This will enable them to directly donate to the government's Ehsaas programme.

"We know that Pakistanis living abroad love their country and want to serve the nation," said Dr Baqir. This will make the process of donations easier for them.

The State Bank governor shared that the government plans to launch other projects in future to help overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are the country's biggest untapped resource. Until we are not able to increase our exports, we have to look at other avenues to generate funds and overseas Pakistanis are our resource. "We are trying to increase the participation of the overseas Pakistanis," he remarked, adding that nine million Pakistanis are living abroad.

The country suffered a lot because there was no long-term planning and we never focused on our exports.

He directed the State Bank governor to take help from Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. Tarin, when he was appointed finance minister for the first time, focused on increasing remittances and we hope to take the numbers higher in our government with his help. Pakistan has received record-breaking remittances but this is just the tip of the iceberg, he added. "Overseas Pakistanis have kept our economy afloat."

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
roshan apni car, rosham samaaji khidmat, roshan digital account, pakistan living abroad, overseas Pakistanis
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's District Central hotspots
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District Central hotspots
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.