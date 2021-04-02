Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Over 900 people booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs in Lahore

Four people arrested for not wearing masks

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Lahore police have registered over 900 FIRs against people violating coronavirus SOPs in the last one week. According to the traffic police, 23,875 cars and motorcycles have been fined. "Twelve cases have been registered against people violating precautionary measures in public transport," a spokesperson said. The people who were fined and booked were not wearing masks or practising social distancing, he added. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz said that the government has been actively cracking down against restaurants, hotels, and wedding halls where violations have been taking place. "We sealed over 24 shops and wedding halls Thursday night," he said, adding that fines totaling Rs24,000 have been imposed. Four people have, on the other hand, been arrested for not wearing masks. Riaz revealed that three coronavirus vaccination centers have been set up across Lahore and 102,850 people have been vaccinated yet. Earlier this week, the Punjab government imposed new restrictions in the city after coronavirus infections rose. Experts have called Lahore one of the worst affected cities by the deadly virus.
