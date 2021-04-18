No negotiations taking place between government, TLP: Sheikh Rasheed

Says party will be completely banned by April 20

The government does not have any negotiations underway with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

"We have been trying to reach a consensus with them for the past two months but they are not ready to compromise on their demands," he said in a media talk on Sunday.

He explained that when an organisation is proscribed, bank accounts and identity cards of its stakeholders are blocked and their movement is restricted.

"TLP has been served a notice of three days and has been given a month's time to submit its response," Rasheed said.

In his tweets yesterday (Saturday), Prime Minister Imran Khan clarified that we will not tolerate disrespect towards the prophet, he pointed out.

The premier had said that "extreme right politicians who deliberately indulge in abuse and hate under the guise of freedom lack moral sense and courage to apologise to 1.3 billion Muslims".

Rasheed said that by April 20, TLP will be completely banned, adding that the government might make a decision regarding disbanding the party. "If this happens, the law ministry and Attorney General Farogh Naseem will be working on this and a reference will be filed."