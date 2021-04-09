No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric

There will not be additional load-shedding in Karachi in the summers, K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi has promised.

“We will try not to suspend power during sehar and iftar,” he said in a press conference on Thursday, pointing out that the overall load-shedding in the city will not exceed seven hours.

“We will be taking power only on 25% of the feeders,” Alvi revealed.

He added that the construction of the 220 kilowatts DA double circuit in Jamshoro and 70% of work on the Bin Qasim Power Plant III has been completed.

In summers, the electricity demand is expected to reach 3,400 megawatts for which the company is prepared. According to KE distribution officer Amir Zia, by 2023 the company will curb load-shedding on 93% of its feeders.

He added that the transmission system has been improved and is now able to withstand up to 400mm of rain.