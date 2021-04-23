Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Nine Zero raid: ATC acquits 52 MQM workers

Verdict given after six years

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and police cordon off a street during a raid on the offices of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) political party in Karachi on March 11, 2015. Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has acquitted 52 MQM workers in a case pertaining to unlawful possession of explosives.

Those who have been acquitted include Faisal Mota, Ubaid K2, Nadir Shah, Amir Sarpatha among others.

The court has, however, sentenced Faisal Mota to prison for 10 years, and Farhan Shabbir for eight years among 12 others for possessing illegal weapons. Twenty-six people were named in the case.

A special bench reserved on April 6 its verdict in the 26 cases filed after the 2015 raid at Muttahida Qaumi Movement headquarters. 

Rangers arrested many suspected target killers and criminals– including Ubaid alias K2, Faisal alias Mota, Nadir Shah, Nauman, Farhan Shabbir, Amir alias Totla–during a raid at Nine Zero in Azizabad on March 11, 2015. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered too.

The court has been hearing the cases for the last six years. Twenty-six suspects arrested during the raid were indicted in 50 cases including murder, attempt to murder, weapon possession among others.

