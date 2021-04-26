Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah

Announces new virus restrictions for Sindh

Posted: Apr 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah

Photo: File

The highest coronavirus positivity ratio in Sindh has been reported in Karachi’s District East, according to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force on Monday, he said that in the last 24 hours, 16,000 tests were conducted across the province of which over 900 came out positive, while six people succumbed to the virus.

The coronavirus toll in Sindh has reached 4,599. “If we compare these numbers to other parts of the country, Sindh has reported the lowest positive cases,” Shah pointed out.

On Sunday, the positivity ratio in Sindh was recorded at 5.62%. “We have been successful in controlling the virus and these numbers coincide,” the chief minister remarked.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Sindh is 95% while the death rate is 1.65%.

“But despite these numbers, we are worried because, in the last 60 days, the number of patients has increased two to three times,” Murad alarmed. Initially, there were 300 patients admitted to hospitals every day. The number has risen to 900.

Similarly, Sindh reported zero deaths at one point in time. According to the recent trend, however, the highest number of deaths in a month has been 14.

Here is a breakdown of the city centres where the virus positivity ratio is the highest:

  • Karachi East – 21%
  • Hyderabad – 16%
  • Karachi South – 12%
  • Karchi Central – 9%
  • Malir – 5%
  • Orangi – 6%

The minister said that the province is prepared and equipped for emergencies. There are 664 ventilator beds of which over 40 are presently occupied.

“We are planning to increase the number of tests taken every day too,” Murad added.

Vaccination

Sindh has over 565,000 vaccine doses of Sinopharm which were given by the federal government. Of these, over 400,000 doses have been distributed to hospitals and vaccination centres.

The government has 11,000 doses of CanSino, which will primarily be used in prison, and 80,000 doses of Sinovac.

The government gave the province 100,000 more doses of Sinopharm today and 170,000 doses will be sent in two days. Of the province’s 300,000 health workers, over 100,000 have been injected the first dose of the vaccine.

CM Shah added the government tried to procure vaccines privately but was unsuccessful because China only gives the vaccines to the federal government.

Oxygen

In Sindh, there are three hospitals where oxygen generation plants already exist:

  • Trauma Centre
  • Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Dow Ojha Campus

The government’s priority is to make sure all tertiary hospitals in the province get their own oxygen generation plants.

New restrictions

Following the rising number of cases, the chief minister announced new restrictions in the province.

  • All government offices to slash attendance to 20%
  • Schools, colleges and universities closed across the province
  • Office timings from 9am to 2pm
  • No holidays for government employees
  • Indoor and outdoor dining closed
  • Takeaways and home delivery allowed
  • No visits to jails
  • 50% attendance at private offices
  • Shopping centres to open 6am to 6pm with SOPs
  • Intercity public transport to be closed from April 29

Murad warned that strict action will be taken against people violating the orders. If the cases don’t go down, markets will be completely closed.

The restrictions will come in force from today (Monday) and will remain intact until Eid.

