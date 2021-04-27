Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

NCOC to discuss SOP violations outside Cambridge exam centres: minister

A level exams began countrywide on Monday

Posted: Apr 27, 2021
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Twitter

The government will discuss the violation of coronavirus SOPs at Cambridge examination centres across the country in a special meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre today (Tuesday), Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

A level students across Pakistan sat for their first exam on Monday, April 26. O level exams will, on the other hand, begin on May 10. The decision was taken by the federal government after a meeting with the international board.

On Tuesday, Mahmood tweeted there have been reports of poor SOP compliance outside examination centres. “Permission to hold exam was conditional on strict SOP observance.”

The minister said that the matter and the latest coronavirus spread reports will be discussed in a special NCOC meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the exams, the British Council announced SOPs for students, examination centres and the staff. This included social distancing, mandatory temperature checks, masks, use of gloves and hand sanitisers.

Students across Pakistan have been protesting against the exams. Some said their courses were not complete, while others raised concerns over the rising coronavirus cases.

They approached the high courts in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore but their petitions were dismissed.

Coronavirus O and A levels schools
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

