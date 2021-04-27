NCOC to discuss SOP violations outside Cambridge exam centres: minister

The government will discuss the violation of coronavirus SOPs at Cambridge examination centres across the country in a special meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre today (Tuesday), Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

A level students across Pakistan sat for their first exam on Monday, April 26. O level exams will, on the other hand, begin on May 10. The decision was taken by the federal government after a meeting with the international board.

On Tuesday, Mahmood tweeted there have been reports of poor SOP compliance outside examination centres. “Permission to hold exam was conditional on strict SOP observance.”

Permission to hold exam was conditional on strict SOP observance. As more reports have come in, It is obvious that outside the exam centres the compliance is poor. This and the latest corona spread reports will be discussed in a special NCOC meeting today afternoon. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 27, 2021

The minister said that the matter and the latest coronavirus spread reports will be discussed in a special NCOC meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the exams, the British Council announced SOPs for students, examination centres and the staff. This included social distancing, mandatory temperature checks, masks, use of gloves and hand sanitisers.

Students across Pakistan have been protesting against the exams. Some said their courses were not complete, while others raised concerns over the rising coronavirus cases.

They approached the high courts in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore but their petitions were dismissed.