NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20

Eid travel is likely to be affected for Pakistan as the NCOC is recommending that in-bound passenger flights be restricted for most of May, it emerged on Thursday.



It was decided that the flights will be restricted May 5 to 20.



The decision was taken as variants of the coronavirus have been wreaking havoc and record numbers of cases have been making headlines in India.



The Civil Aviation Authority will issue detailed instructions shortly. The CAA had previously worked with three categories, A, B, C. A were countries with high levels of coronavirus cases from whom people could not travel to Pakistan. Passengers from category B countries had to have fresh negative PCR tests which were not older than 90 hours. But given that the global numbers of cases and news of variants is developing daily, the CAA is revising its policy on passenger flights and these lists of countries are changing. India, for example, was category B but now it has been put in category A. No one from India can travel to Pakistan.

Vaccinations for people in Pakistan aged 40 to 49 years will open May 3, the NCOC also decided.



The government is also working on organising the supply of six thousand metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.



