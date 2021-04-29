Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20

To stem spread of variant virus mutations

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Listen to the story
Eid travel is likely to be affected for Pakistan as the NCOC is recommending that in-bound passenger flights be restricted for most of May, it emerged on Thursday. It was decided that the flights will be restricted May 5 to 20. The decision was taken as variants of the coronavirus have been wreaking havoc and record numbers of cases have been making headlines in India. The Civil Aviation Authority will issue detailed instructions shortly. The CAA had previously worked with three categories, A, B, C. A were countries with high levels of coronavirus cases from whom people could not travel to Pakistan. Passengers from category B countries had to have fresh negative PCR tests which were not older than 90 hours. But given that the global numbers of cases and news of variants is developing daily, the CAA is revising its policy on passenger flights and these lists of countries are changing. India, for example, was category B but now it has been put in category A. No one from India can travel to Pakistan. Vaccinations for people in Pakistan aged 40 to 49 years will open May 3, the NCOC also decided. The government is also working on organising the supply of six thousand metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Eid travel is likely to be affected for Pakistan as the NCOC is recommending that in-bound passenger flights be restricted for most of May, it emerged on Thursday.

It was decided that the flights will be restricted May 5 to 20.

The decision was taken as variants of the coronavirus have been wreaking havoc and record numbers of cases have been making headlines in India.

The Civil Aviation Authority will issue detailed instructions shortly. The CAA had previously worked with three categories, A, B, C. A were countries with high levels of coronavirus cases from whom people could not travel to Pakistan. Passengers from category B countries had to have fresh negative PCR tests which were not older than 90 hours. But given that the global numbers of cases and news of variants is developing daily, the CAA is revising its policy on passenger flights and these lists of countries are changing. India, for example, was category B but now it has been put in category A. No one from India can travel to Pakistan.

Vaccinations for people in Pakistan aged 40 to 49 years will open May 3, the NCOC also decided.

The government is also working on organising the supply of six thousand metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.

 
covid 19 news
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
are flights open to Pakistan, travel to Pakistan, eid flights, NCOC restrictions,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
#ShafqatMahmood trends in Pakistan as CIE exams start
#ShafqatMahmood trends in Pakistan as CIE exams start
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.