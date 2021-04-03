NCOC issues Ramazan guidelines for mosques, imambargahs

Mosques and imambargahs will not be allowed to hold prayers and Tarawih in the halls, according to the guidelines issued by the NCOC.

The NCOC issued the guidelines for mosques and imambargahs for Ramazan on Saturday.

People will be allowed to offer five prayers and Tarawih inside the mosques and imambargahs in the veranda and not in the prayer hall.

The NCOC has also advised people not to offer prayers on the roads and footpaths.

Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs had announced earlier this week that mosques will remain open in the holy month of Ramazan across the country.

He had said that the government will ensure strict implementation of the coronavirus SOPs during Ramazan.

The moon of Ramazan, according to the ministry of science and technology, will be sighted in Pakistan on April 13 and Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14.

In Ramazan last year, the government had barred people above the age of 50, children and those suffering from flu from entering mosques. Mosque managements had been told to remove all carpets and lead prayers on the bare ground.