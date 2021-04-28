NCOC directs hospitals to postpone elective surgeries to preserve oxygen

All elective surgeries at private and public hospitals across the country will be postponed, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Wednesday.

The decision was taken at the NCOC meeting held in Islamabad after a detailed analysis of oxygen demand and supply was conducted.

It was done to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, the NCOC said.

Efforts are also underway to revive the oxygen plant of Pakistan Steel Mills to meet shortages during the third wave of coronavirus.

The NCOC committee monitors various oxygen plants and will decide what course to take if things get worse.

Different oxygen plants, including the one at Pakistan Steel Mills, are being considered. Engineers are present and working on making them active, Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s aide on health, said on Monday.

If it becomes necessary the NCOC has techniques ready to divert oxygen supply from nonessential industrial uses. The possibility of importing oxygen supplies is also present, Dr Sultan said.

The country reported 5,292 cases over 24 hours and a record 201 deaths. This is the highest number of daily deaths recorded since the pandemic began.

There are presently 88,207 active cases and 5,214 critical cases nationwide. The coronavirus tally is 810,231 and death toll stands at 17,530.