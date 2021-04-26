NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays

The National Command Operation Centre has advised the government to give Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16 as the country battles the most lethal wave of the coronavirus.

The suggestion for week-long holidays has been sent to the Ministry of Interior. The ministry will make a decision and then send its proposal to the federal cabinet for the final decision.

On April 23, Pakistan imposed stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The following decisions were announced.

Schools to be closed in all districts with positivity rates higher than 5%

Markets will close at 6pm, and only shops selling essential goods will be allowed to remain open till late

Indoor and outdoor dining has been banned for the month of Ramazan

Indoor gyms to remain closed

Offices to close at 2pm with 50% staff to work from home

The government will make a detailed policy on testing and quarantine of people coming from abroad

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the Pakistan Army will work with the law enforcers to ensure the implementation of SOPs. “They will be deployed on roads along with the police now,” the premier added.

