National Assembly session summoned to pass resolution on French ambassador

A National Assembly session has been summoned today (April 20) to pass the resolution on the French ambassador.

MNAs have been instructed to reach Parliament House at 3pm.

The session was adjourned till Thursday (April 22) but it has been scheduled two days earlier after the government’s negotiations with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

All members have been directed to ensure their presence, especially the ones who live near Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and a government team have reached an agreement after talks through the night, sources confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

Their negotiations began after protracted protests from the political party and its supporters across Pakistan starting last week. The protests began over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. The TLP had been agitating from November and had been in talks with the government. However, when its chief Saad Rizvi planned to march on Islamabad, he was taken into custody.

The government will table a resolution in parliament to expel the French ambassador, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and the TLP confirmed.